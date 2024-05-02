New research from embedded finance specialist Weavr reveals that a staggering 94% of Accounts Payable (AP) professionals would prefer their AP software to be able to execute payments, not just prepare them. Based on a survey of 250 UK finance and accounting professionals, the data shows a significant number of pain points within current industry solutions.

Accounts Payable systems are vital for SMEs and large corporations, each with varying capabilities from accounting to procurement to bulk-payment processing. However, as Weavr’s research has found, only 15% of AP professionals state that they could use a singular tool to carry out all of the operations required to fulfil their daily tasks, with 82% needing two or more tools to complete their processing. This requirement for multiple separate platforms causes significant delays in processing time, with 21% finding the manual data import and export into several tools increasingly frustrating.

Manual data import and export is a top cause of time delays and errors within AP workflows, creating payment batches, and establishing payment status. And since manual data entry remains common in AP processes, there are heightened risks of human error: a concern for 72% of professionals. From the research conducted, Weavr found that AP professionals are eager for new features to be built into the current software options, including automated reconciliation, executing bulk payments, and pre-filled payment details for recurring payees.

By facilitating the integration of financial features, such as execution of wire transfers, directly into AP software, Weavr’s solutions bring much-needed convenience, control and accuracy for finance teams using upgraded tooling. The potential for acceleration and automation of traditionally manual business-payment processes could significantly enhance the value of AP software in the eyes of practitioners. According to the survey, 86% of AP professionals would pay more for the new software capabilities such as approving and executing supplier payments within a single tool’s end-to-end workflow – a testament to how widespread the appetite for improvement is.

Reflecting on the research, Weavr CEO and co-founder, Alex Mifsud, shared his vision: “Our research into Accounts Payable is just the beginning of our journey to understand the industries that could benefit the most from embedded finance. By shedding light on the challenges faced by Accounts Payable professionals, we’ve gained a deeper insight into how the industry could be supported by embedding financial services. To complement this research, we’ve created a guide page on our site, which delves into this topic on a deeper level and offers solutions to the issues our research has highlighted.”

“We’re excited about the potential of embedded finance to transform complex, error-prone processes into streamlined solutions across a range of use-cases. Our upcoming product releases will do exactly this for Accounts Payable, delivering automated reconciliation, bulk payments execution, and pre-filled bank details for recurring payees, all integrated within the Account Payable software.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.