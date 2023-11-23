The value of corporate tax reliefs in the UK has risen £10.3bn ($12.9bn) in a year – from £113bn to £123.3bn – to reach the highest level in at least five years, shows new research from Thomson Reuters.

Tax reliefs have become even more important for UK corporates as the tax burden on businesses increases. In April, the rate of Corporation Tax rose by almost a third from 19% to 25%. The Office for Budget Responsibility expects businesses will pay £73.7bn in Corporation Tax in 2023-2024, an increase of 37% from £53.8bn in 2022-2023.

The complexity of the UK’s tax regime has created challenges in navigating tax reliefs. A Treasury Committee review published in June 2023 found that Britain’s tax system has become so complicated it risks becoming an ‘obstacle to economic dynamism, creating compliance burdens and confusion.’ The Government closed the Office of Tax Simplification in March 2023.

It is expected that the headline rates of tax for businesses will remain high for the foreseeable future as the Government looks to keep the public sector debt at a manageable level, making it crucial that businesses make the most of tax breaks which are available to them.

Thomson Reuters global head of product, Piritta van Rijn, has stated that investing in technology, such as ONESOURCE and Checkpoint, can help corporate tax departments keep up to date on which tax reliefs they are entitled to claim. Together, these programmes offer global coverage for compliance, reporting, research and planning.

Commenting on this, van Rijn said: “Tax breaks are enormously valuable to corporates, particularly at a time when companies are having to contend with higher headline rates. If they don’t take advantage of the tax reliefs that are available to them then they will have less to reinvest in the businesses’ growth.

“The complexity of the UK’s tax regime, with constant chopping and changing of reliefs means it can be incredibly difficult for corporates to keep on track of which tax breaks are available to them. Technology will play an important role in helping corporates manage their tax liabilities.”

Examples of tax reliefs that are available to UK businesses and value claimed in past year:

Double Taxation Relief – this ensures that UK resident businesses are chargeable to corporation, rather than income tax, avoiding double taxation – £5,900m

Group Relief – an exemption of Stamp Duty when properties are transferred within the same group of companies – £935m

Exemption of energy used in some forms of transport – This Climate Change Levy relief applies to the use of commodities in transport e.g. electrified rail transport – £55m