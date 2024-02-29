In the midst of a significant cryptocurrency rally, Google search queries related to purchasing Bitcoin have seen a remarkable uptick globally.

Analysis of Google search data reveals that searches for Bitcoin have surged 222% in the UK over the 24 hours. The surge in search queries coincides with a notable price increase in Bitcoin, which on Monday crossed the $57,000 mark for the first time in two years.

The analysis, conducted by online casino guide CasinoUK, reveals that other searches related to Bitcoin experienced surges. Searches for ‘Bitcoin price’ and ‘buy bitcoin’ exploded by 300% and 900%, respectively, within only 24 hours following the news.

Other terms that gained traction are ‘how much is one bitcoin’ (110%), ‘what can you buy with bitcoin’ (100%), ‘cheapest way to buy bitcoin’ (250%) and ‘how to invest bitcoin’ (70%), indicating people’s strong desire with maximizing their investments.

Besides queries about buying and investing in Bitcoin, searches for ‘how to mine Bitcoin’ and ‘how much does it cost to mine Bitcoin’ witnessed a remarkable 1,900% and 1,011% surge in the last 24 hours, as people are trying to figure out if they can mine Bitcoin at home.

In addition to searches about Bitcoin and mining, specific queries related to cryptocurrency in general and Ethereum have gained substantial traction. Notably, the search terms ‘buy crypto’ and ‘what crypto to buy now’ skyrocketed by 669% and 525% respectively. Similarly, searches for ‘Ethereum’ and ‘Ethereum price’ saw a 233% and 244% increase respectively.

A spokesperson for CasinoUK commented on the UK’s spike by stating: “In conclusion, the increase in Bitcoin searches shows a renewed interest in cryptocurrency. This is driven by rising prices and the possibility of institutional investments. As digital assets evolve, Bitcoin’s role in the global financial system seems to be strengthening, attracting significant attention.”