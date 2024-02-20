The past year has seen multiple triumphs for the UHY team in Manchester. Since the introduction of their new chief executive officer, David Kendrick, who was appointed in April 2023, the firm has implemented an ambitious 5-year plan with the goal to double the size of its team. Currently, they are tracking 15% ahead of their growth targets, demonstrating their quick advancement and dedication to expanding.

After a concerted effort in recruitment and ongoing development of career pathways, the team at UHY Manchester has experienced remarkable growth, expanding by over 20% within a single year, now boasting over 150 dedicated professionals.

This expansion trend is set to continue, with plans in place to sustain growth over the next five years. The strategy aims to allocate additional resources towards new technologies throughout the company, both internal and external training programs, and expanding office facilities to accommodate increased capacity.

The firm also offers early career options, as they aim to operate a culture in which internal promotion opportunities are provided, encouraging their team to progress within the company.

As a result of team growth, individual departments are expanding allowing them to deliver exceptional client service and expand their service offerings further. More specifically, UHY’s corporate finance team has seen their own internal growth, more than doubling in size, having gone from 3 team members to 8 team members. Throughout 2023, the Corporate Finance team have advised on 17 deals with a total value of £200m.

Commenting on this, UHY Hacker Young finance partner, Peter Williams, said: “It has been a busy and exciting period for our Manchester Corporate Finance team who have advised on a number of transactions throughout the country over the last 12 months. We have started the current year with two completions, grown the team with two new team members and have a busy pipeline. With market conditions improving, I believe the outlook for owner-managed businesses is very positive for the rest of 2024”.

UHY Hacker Young chief executive officer, David Kendrick, concluded: “I am delighted to welcome our new team members as the firm continues to grow. We are currently tracking ahead of our 5-year growth plan, by 15%, and continuing to grow the team brings additional capacity and depth to our offering. We understand that our focus on the team and helping everyone in our business prosper is critical to the long-term success of UHY.”