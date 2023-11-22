The Productivity Institute and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants are organising a joint webinar on 30 November at 8am, which will examine what productivity lessons the UK can learn from other countries around the world, on both a micro and macro level. The event will be chaired by Andrew Harding, FCMA, CGMA, Chief Executive – Management Accounting at AICPA & CIMA.
The webinar forms part of National Productivity Week, a national initiative run by The Productivity Institute, the ESRC-funded research body headquartered at the University of Manchester, in partnership with CIMA, UK leading universities, Be the Business and the Institute for Government. National Productivity Week will run from 27 November to 1 December and bring together academia, business leaders, policymakers and thinktanks to share insights and provide solutions for tackling productivity slowdown in the UK.
What: Productivity Institute and CIMA webinar
When: November 30
Where: Online, register here.
Speakers include:
- Professor Bart Van Ark – Managing Director at the Productivity Institute
- Tera Allas CBE – Director of Research and Economics at Mckinsey & Company
- Dan Andrews – Research Director and Head of Policy Engagement at the e61 Institute, Previously the Head of the Structural Policy Analysis Division at the OECD
- Professor Frances Ruane – Research Affiliate at the ESRI Ireland
Who should attend:
- Policy makers and practitioners
- Accountancy and Finance professionals
- Academics with an interest in productivity
- Reporters are welcome to join the webinar, register here.