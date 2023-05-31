The first in a series of free to read, digital-exclusive supplements, The Developing Accountant, looks at the professional development of members in or entering the profession. From graduate apprentices to seasoned CFOs, professional development is key to the strength of the individual and industry at large.
To read the supplement, click here
In this supplement, we hear from IAB partners on how the role of the accountant is developing:
- CLA Global why collaboration is key
- HLB L&D, the essence of talent retention
- Russell Bedford Committed to people development
- SMS Latinoamérica How the network is developing SMEs
The Accountant and International Accounting Bulletin supplements to follow in 2023 will cover the following themes, June: Audit and Advisory, September: Cloud, October: Sustainability and December: AI.