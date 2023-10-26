Research by ecological consultancy Arbtech has revealed the areas of England set to gain the most green jobs between 2030 and 2050.

The study used information from local governments to establish the places set to proportionally see the largest increases in green jobs in the relevant period.

South Ribble is the area of the country set to gain the most green jobs per capita between 2030 and 2050. Approximately 14,500 extra green jobs are set to befall the area in this period. About 6,000 of these are in the field of low-carbon electricity, and around 6,500 relate to low-emission vehicles and infrastructure, while more jobs fall into other categories like low-carbon heat, alternative fuels, and energy efficiency. The total increase in South Ribble is equal to 1,463 per 10,000 residents, the highest proportionally in England.

Selby is projected to see the second-largest proportional increase in green jobs. Approximately 3,000 jobs in low-carbon electricity, 1,500 in alternative fuels, and 2,000 in low-emission vehicles and infrastructure are part of a total increase of close to 6,500 green jobs in the area. Per 10,000 residents this is approximately 800, the second-highest figure in the country.

Surrey Heath benefits proportionally at the third-highest rate. An increase of close to 4,000 new green jobs, close to half of which lay in the field of low-carbon electricity, while another quarter come in low-emission vehicles and infrastructure. Overall, 474 new jobs per 10,000 residents are projected in this period.

Woking and Hartlepool see the fourth and fifth largest proportional green job increases. Woking’s 3,500 new green jobs come primarily in low-emission vehicles and infrastructure, with the area projected to see an increase of 411 jobs per 10,000 residents. Meanwhile, Hartlepool is set to see around 3,300 new green jobs, mostly in low-carbon electricity, equating to 401 per 10,000 residents.

The sixth largest proportional gain in green jobs is set to take place in Stockton-on-Tees. Just over 4,000 jobs in low-emission vehicles contribute to a total increase of approximately 5,500, or 313 per 10,000 residents of the area.

Westminster sees an increase in green jobs of approximately 7,300, or 301 per 10,000 residents. The vast majority of these jobs are set to be in low-carbon services. The area is projected to see the seventh-largest increase in England.

The City of Sunderland sees over 5,500 jobs in low-emissions contributing to a total green job increase of 7,600, also 301 per 10,000 residents, the eighth highest proportional increase in England.

The final two top ten beneficiaries of the projected increase in green jobs between 2030 and 2050 are Rydale and Gloucester. In Ryedale, 1,000 jobs in alternative fuels are part of a boom that sees 285 new green jobs per 10,000 residents. Gloucester is set to gain 2,500 jobs in low-carbon electricity in the projection period, part of 3,200 jobs, equating to 282 per 10,000 residents.



Local Authority Total jobs 2030 Total jobs 2050 Total Increase ’30-’50 Increase /10k residents South Ribble 26,398 40,931 14,533 1,463 Selby 5,292 11,714 6,422 799 Surrey Heath 4,100 7,856 3,756 474 Woking 2,225 5,760 3,535 411 Hartlepool 3,428 6,793 3,365 401 Stockton-on-Tees 3,607 9,046 5,438 313 Westminster 5,949 13,301 7,352 301 City of Sunderland 6,241 13,878 7,637 301 Ryedale 2,737 4,183 1,446 285 Gloucester 5,693 8,944 3,251 282

Arbtech managing director, Robert Oates, concluded: “The journey to net zero is a critical one, and one that, despite some narratives, can be greatly beneficial to the economy nationwide and locally. This data is a good illustration of how many places will benefit from an increase in green jobs, and it’s of course interesting to identify the areas set to reap that benefit the most.”

