Swoop has been named as the winner of the Deloitte Fast 50 for 2023 at a ceremony in Dublin’s Mansion House. Swoop was founded by Andrea Reynolds and Ciaran Burke in 2018. It now employs 25 people in Ireland and one hundred globally. It has offices in the UK where it has five locations; Canada; US; Australia; and South Africa. In Ireland, it is located at Dublin’s Dogpatch Labs.

Each year the Deloitte Fast 50 highlights the fifty fastest growing tech companies in Ireland. This year marks 24 years of the programme which celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship across Ireland’s indigenous and vibrant technology sector. Swoop’s win is a landmark, as it is the first time the award has been won by a female-founded company.

Commenting on this, Swoop CEO, Andrea Reynolds, said: “This is a great endorsement of the work we do, our approach to innovation and our use of technology; but mostly of the fantastic team we have at Swoop, which is now active across four continents. Core to our operation is our sustainable and efficient approach, which will drive the future growth of the business, with capital efficiency at the centre of all our decisions.

“This year’s Deloitte fast 50 includes some really remarkable Irish businesses and it is a fantastic achievement for Swoop to be singled out amongst a range of such incredible entrepreneurial talent. Thanks to Deloitte for acknowledging Swoop and the work we do, and congratulations to the other companies in the Deloitte Fast 50, and particularly the winners in the other categories.”

A fintech company, Swoop provides customers with access to a range of funding solutions and services with partners from across the financial services spectrum. In order to achieve this, the company has deployed a smart matching technology, which is then supported by Swoop’s team, ensuring a personal dedicated service.

As part of its offering to customers Swoop recently announced a global partnership with Sage, aimed at helping businesses and accountants access a wide range of funding opportunities. As well as Sage, Swoop’s partners include Microsoft, NatWest, and Lloyds.

Deloitte’s Fast 50 annual programme is a celebration of the country’s fastest-growing technology companies, recognising and honouring their remarkable achievements in the ever-evolving business landscape. The programme spotlights the fastest growing and most dynamic technology companies in Ireland. This initiative brings into focus the trailblazers, disruptors, and visionaries who represent the future of Ireland’s technology landscape.

The categories in this year’s awards initiative were communications; environmental technology; fintech; hardware; healthcare and life sciences; media and entertainment; and software.