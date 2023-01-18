New research reveals that 64% of the UK’s Generation Z (16-25 years old) workers have either started their own business or aspire to do so in 2023 – compared to nearly a third of people overall.

According to the research, published by AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians), being their own boss and quitting to start a business are top of the agenda for Gen Z, with 20% stating that they want to start their own business so they have something of their own, followed by 16% wanting to be their own boss and 10% felt trapped in their job.

Perhaps as part of ‘The Great Resignation’ fuelled by the pandemic, which saw record numbers of people leaving their jobs, the survey of more than 2,000 UK workers showed that overall, nearly a third of UK workers have started their own business or considered doing so in 2023. In addition, 19% of Brits felt that this was the only way for career progression and a further 18% made this move because they felt trapped in their job.

Despite this, nearly one in 10 (9%) people are put off starting a business by tax and accounting and one in five (20%) don’t think accountancy skills are important to start a business.

AAT head of business development, Rob Alder, said: “The pandemic has proven to be a powerful catalyst for people to reassess their work lives, and our research shows that 2023 could be the year for many Brits to take the plunge to be their own boss. British workers are exploring the best way to take control of what they earn. However, to make sure the Great Resignation becomes the Great Rejuvenation, it’s critical that people understand their skills and strengths if they want to succeed.”

Additional research by AAT with 500 small business owners in the UK revealed that the top three mistakes when starting a business are poor understanding of the target market (30%), cash flow management (19%) and ignoring technology (19%).

The research also found:

93% made mistakes when starting their business



16% missed the tax deadline



Over a quarter (26%) admit they have next to no accounting knowledge



On average, small business owners didn’t hire a qualified accountant until just over a year into operating their business



Almost two thirds (65%) wish they’d known more about accountancy before starting their business



Advice from small business owners is create a business plan (40%), invest in market research (36%) and hire an accountant (33%)

Green & Black’s co-founder, Jo Fairley, commented: “Don’t be scared to start a business in a recession: Green & Black’s was born in one, and it taught me some important lessons about always being lean and hungry, agile and adaptable, and above all, not wasting money, which stuck with me ever since. Take advantage of all the help that’s on offer from a mentor or by using great resources online.”