Sovos has announced that it has aligned with the Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance) as an early member, marking a significant milestone in the initiative’s development.
As a major player in the industry processing more than 11 billion transactions each year, Sovos’ membership is a substantial show of support for the DBNAlliance’s mission to rapidly deploy a framework of standards and supporting services for seamless electronic data exchange in the US, across the Atlantic and globally.
The DBNAlliance Exchange Framework, rooted in the open standards first launched in Europe and now embraced by governments and industries worldwide, paves the way for a network-of-networks that will simplify the exchange of intricate business and administrative data.
Employing a four-corner model where e-documents are sent and received through service providers – or access points – that connect companies to the network, the DBNAlliance assists access points in connecting to the Exchange Framework. As a nonprofit governing body, it has responsibility for the definition of electronic delivery standards, policies, rules, and guidelines. The Exchange Framework contains four types of participants: the supplier, two access points (service providers), and the buyer.
Commenting on this, Sovos vice president of strategy and regulatory, Christiaan Van Der Valk, said: “Invoices may seem mundane at first glance, but they are conduits for crucial economic information. A transformative global movement is underway that recognises that when high levels of automation can be achieved among businesses, these supply chain messages become invaluable assets for governments and industries alike.
“While the US aims to use e-invoicing mainly to advance digital payments, many nations are leveraging real-time, standardised transactions to fuel a data revolution with far-reaching societal advantages.
“As a leader in e-invoicing, Sovos champions the establishment of a global network interoperability infrastructure that benefits businesses of all sizes, everywhere.”
The DBNAlliance focuses on fusing global expertise for domestic impact by operating an electronic delivery exchange network available for use by all businesses in the US that allows customers of service providers to communicate seamlessly with customers of all other service providers. The DBNAlliance is bringing together experts from all over the world to create a robust open Exchange Framework and accelerate US e-invoicing adoption.
DBNAlliance board chair, Chris Welsh, concluded: “We are extremely excited to welcome Sovos as an early member of theDigital Business Networks Alliance.
“As a market leader in the e-invoicing space, its presence further demonstrates the industry’s commitment to advancing the cause of seamlessly linking digital sales and purchasing transactions within both the US and international business communities.”