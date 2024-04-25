Sovos has announced that it has aligned with the Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance) as an early member, marking a significant milestone in the initiative’s development.

As a major player in the industry processing more than 11 billion transactions each year, Sovos’ membership is a substantial show of support for the DBNAlliance’s mission to rapidly deploy a framework of standards and supporting services for seamless electronic data exchange in the US, across the Atlantic and globally.

The DBNAlliance Exchange Framework, rooted in the open standards first launched in Europe and now embraced by governments and industries worldwide, paves the way for a network-of-networks that will simplify the exchange of intricate business and administrative data.

Employing a four-corner model where e-documents are sent and received through service providers – or access points – that connect companies to the network, the DBNAlliance assists access points in connecting to the Exchange Framework. As a nonprofit governing body, it has responsibility for the definition of electronic delivery standards, policies, rules, and guidelines. The Exchange Framework contains four types of participants: the supplier, two access points (service providers), and the buyer.

Commenting on this, Sovos vice president of strategy and regulatory, Christiaan Van Der Valk, said: “Invoices may seem mundane at first glance, but they are conduits for crucial economic information. A transformative global movement is underway that recognises that when high levels of automation can be achieved among businesses, these supply chain messages become invaluable assets for governments and industries alike.

“While the US aims to use e-invoicing mainly to advance digital payments, many nations are leveraging real-time, standardised transactions to fuel a data revolution with far-reaching societal advantages.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“As a leader in e-invoicing, Sovos champions the establishment of a global network interoperability infrastructure that benefits businesses of all sizes, everywhere.”

The DBNAlliance focuses on fusing global expertise for domestic impact by operating an electronic delivery exchange network available for use by all businesses in the US that allows customers of service providers to communicate seamlessly with customers of all other service providers. The DBNAlliance is bringing together experts from all over the world to create a robust open Exchange Framework and accelerate US e-invoicing adoption.

DBNAlliance board chair, Chris Welsh, concluded: “We are extremely excited to welcome Sovos as an early member of theDigital Business Networks Alliance.

“As a market leader in the e-invoicing space, its presence further demonstrates the industry’s commitment to advancing the cause of seamlessly linking digital sales and purchasing transactions within both the US and international business communities.”