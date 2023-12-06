Quarterly M&A statistics by the ONS reveal that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the UK in Q3 (July to September) 2023, which involved inward, outward and domestic activity, was down on the previous quarter.

Commenting on these statistics, RSM UK has stated that it believes that an impending general election next year is likely to stimulate activity as sellers look to get deals over the line from Q2 2024 and so get ahead of any changes in capital gains tax that may follow if a new government is formed.

The total combined number of cross-border and domestic M&A transactions involving a change in majority share ownership was 362 during the three months of Q3, a decrease from 479 the previous quarter. The value of domestic M&A (UK companies acquiring other UK companies) was £2.6bn in Q3 2023, £0.2bn lower than the previous quarter, but £0.1bn higher than Q3 2022.

The value of inward M&A (foreign companies acquiring UK companies) in Q3 2023 was £5.4bn, £0.7bn higher than the previous quarter, but significantly lower than Q3 2022 (£22.4bn). The total value of outward M&A (UK companies acquiring foreign companies) in Q3 2023 was £2.2bn, £0.2bn higher than in Q2 2023 but £6.1bn lower than Q3 2022.

Commenting on this, RSM UK partner and head of M&A, James Wild, said: “While today’s figures show a decline in deal volumes, transactions are happening and there are deals to be made, but they are taking longer to get over the finish line. Economic uncertainty is driving buyer caution and so the process requires more evidence that the business is performing. As a result, the market is polarised – there’s no shortage of interest for high quality businesses with good management, but less robust businesses are facing greater scrutiny.

“Whilst headwinds remain, economic indicators appear to be stabilising with inflation easing and interest rates peaking, which could stimulate deal activity as investors and buyers move forward with greater confidence in 2024. This, combined with the looming threat of a change in government and potential tax changes, means sellers will be keen to push ahead with exits, but could cause buyers to be more cautious. We have already started seeing an increase in new potential sale mandates as sellers explore their options, potentially prompted by the upcoming general election. We expect transaction numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels towards the second half of next year.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

RSM UK director and private equity senior analyst, Jasper Van Heesch, concluded: “In the private equity market, investors still have a significant amount of capital to deploy including £60-70bn based in Europe and aimed at the mid market – this is close to an all-time high and there’s pressure to invest these funds. Private equity investors have found it difficult to source premium deals in the current economic environment, so when a good opportunity arises, this creates a lot of interest. We expect that same scenario to play out in 2024.”