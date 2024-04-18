RSM, a leading global assurance, tax and consulting provider to the middle market, has announced that Ernest John Nedder will succeed Jean Stephens as the new chief executive officer for RSM International, effective June 1, 2024.

Ernest “E.J.” Nedder is currently partner and chief strategy officer for RSM US, where he leads the development, communication, execution and sustainability of the RSM US enterprise strategy, driving digital transformation and a culture of insights-led innovation. He also currently serves on the RSM Canada board of directors.

As a certified public accountant with an extensive background in professional services, Nedder has been a client advisor for 26 years. Formerly national head of tax for RSM US, under his leadership the US tax practice grew from $600m to more than $1bn in annual revenues, with expansion in the provision of international tax advisory services a major component of that growth. Nedder has served two terms on the RSM US board of directors, and was chairman of that board during his second term.

Over his career, Nedder has developed extensive experience in leading substantial business and digital transformation initiatives, aligning separate service lines, industry verticals and business teams around a unified vision, strategy and operations, working across both the US and internationally on global client projects.

Commenting on his appointment, Nedder said: “I am thrilled to have been selected to serve as RSM’s next global CEO. With RSM’s 2030 Global Strategy already in place, I am excited to drive progress towards our stated goals, to work with our fantastic professionals all over the world to harness our global strength, and to lead the next dynamic phase of RSM’s development.”

RSM international board chair, Joe Adams, further said: “The RSM CEO Succession Committee engaged in a rigorous selection process and many excellent candidates came forward for consideration. It was E.J.’s exceptional leadership style, energy and clear ability to inspire and bring people with him that made him stand out. Having worked with E.J. for many years and seen the impactful role he has had within RSM US, I feel confident he will be an outstanding CEO for RSM International.”

Jean Stephens will continue as CEO for the organisation until May 2024, and then continue for three years at RSM in a senior advisory capacity with a focus on member matters, development and recruitment, and to support an effective transition.

Outgoing CEO, Jean Stephens, concluded: “It has been an honour and a privilege to lead RSM for the past 18 years. I am excited to welcome E.J. as RSM’s new CEO and, based on his leadership experience to date, believe he is perfectly positioned to lead RSM globally from the strength of today to a new high in 2030 and beyond.”