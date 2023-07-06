PwC UK will promote 69 directors to its partnership this summer, and admit five further direct partner hires. In addition, the firm welcomed 33 direct partner hires over the past financial year, bringing the size of the UK partnership to 1,057 at 1 July 2023. All PwC UK partners are equity partners.

According to their statement, 42% of the directors promoted to partner within the July cohort are women (up from 39% last year) and 19% are from an ethnic minority background (up from 14%), moving the firm closer to its 2025 gender and ethnicity representation targets at partner level of 30% and 15% respectively.

As PwC continues to invest in growth outside London, 38% of the new partners are based in regional offices including Belfast, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow, up from 30% last year. This takes the total percentage of PwC UK partners based outside London to 27.6%.

Reflecting the increasingly important role technology plays at PwC, 15% of the new partners are technologists. Among this group, half (50%) are female, 30% are from an ethnic minority background, and 20% are based outside London.

PwC employs over 25,000 people across the UK.

Commenting on this, PwC UK chair and senior partner, Kevin Ellis, said: “I’m delighted to welcome this year’s new partners, and I congratulate each of them. These talented partners will have a huge role to play in delivering our strategy and helping our clients navigate challenges and find opportunities in areas ranging from economic and geopolitical volatility to climate change and rapidly evolving technology like AI.

“By continuing to increase the diversity of our partnership we gain new perspectives and find new ways to help solve these important problems. This year we increased the number of our female and minority ethnic partners, but we still have more to do, and it’s important that we continue to focus on bringing a more diverse group of people into leadership roles across the UK.”