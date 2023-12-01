In an era marked by a critical shortage of accounting professionals, Dr. Jessica Levin, COO, Abacus Worldwide has completed a seminal study that offers robust strategies for creating and sustaining positive work cultures within the accounting sector and to guide leaders in recruiting and retaining top-tier accountants and CPAs.
Levin, a distinguished professional with two decades of expertise in strategy, growth, and organisational development in the accounting and legal fields, has completed her capstone project titled “Strategies for Creating Positive Cultures to Recruit and Retain Accountants and CPAs”.
The capstone study is a critical response to the persistent challenge of talent acquisition and retention within the U.S. accounting industry. It presents a unique framework, adapting the McKinsey 7S model into a 5P model, focusing on People, Process, Personality, Perception, and Plan. These factors are essential in identifying the current gaps and setting the foundation for strategic development in organizational culture.
Key highlights:
- A qualitative research approach that delves into the perspectives of senior leaders in the U.S. accounting industry.
- An innovative 5P framework that centralizes the culture within the accounting profession and serves as a strategic basis.
- Four emergent themes from the research reveal the effectiveness of coaching and mentoring, strategic client management, workplace flexibility, and aligning academic representation with professional realities.
Implications for Practice:
The findings underscore the need for strategic client management, robust coaching and mentoring programs, flexible work arrangements, and improved alignment between academic training and professional practice—strategies extending to law firms grappling with similar challenges. Commented Levin, “This study goes beyond academic theory and addresses the urgent need for actionable solutions that can transform the professional lives of accountants and CPAs. The goal is to foster a work environment that attracts the best and brightest and nurtures their growth within the industry.”
