Pass rates have been announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for students who sat their exams in March 2024.

88,029 entered for the March sitting, which saw 102,626 exams completed. A total of 3,548 students completed their final exams to become ACCA Affiliates.

Commenting on the latest exam results, ACCA executive director for content, quality, and innovation, Alan Hatfield, said: “It’s great to see a strong set of results from the first exam session of the year. We’re pleased to see so many students making progress towards their goal of ACCA membership and congratulate all successful students from the March session.

“We’re committed to supporting our students’ career success and for all students who are ready to move to their next exam, or for those who are resitting, we encourage you to make full use of the fantastic resources available including My Exam Performance, our Practice Platform and our new digital platform, the ACCA Study Hub. The ACCA Study Hub is designed to provide extra support for students and tutors, it gives exclusive access to ACCA study materials on the web and mobile. It streamlines revision, helping to increase understanding and maximise exam preparation. The Study Hub content has been proven to show an increase in student pass rates – meaning stronger exam performance and faster progress to qualification, especially when studying with an Approved Learning Provider.

“All of these resources are highly rated by our students and are shown to improve motivation and pass rates for those who use them.

“If your next exam choice is Strategic Business Leader, read more on the exciting change to this exam which now includes pre-seen material and changes to Strategic Business Reporting question format.”

Below are the pass rates for the March 2024 exam sitting:

ACCA Qualification Pass rate (%) Applied Skills TX – Taxation 53% FR – Financial Reporting 52% PM – Performance Management 45% FM – Financial Management 48% AA – Audit and Assurance 44% Strategic Professional – Essentials SBL – Strategic Business Leader 52% SBR – Strategic Business Reporting 49% Strategic Professional – Options AAA – Advanced Audit and Assurance 38% AFM – Advanced Financial Management 46% APM – Advanced Performance Management 33% ATX – Advanced Taxation 49%