Mike House

The Weymouth office of regional accountancy firm Albert Goodman has announced a promotion to partner for long-serving chartered certified accountant and Director, Mike House.

Mike qualified with the firm back in 2005 and has enjoyed Senior Manager and Director roles in recent years. Mike predominantly advises owner-managed businesses and has a mixed portfolio of clients across a number of business sectors and regions. He works closely with business owners to provide accountancy, tax and business management advice, as well as advising individuals on personal tax matters.

Already a well-known figurehead in Dorset, Mike was the Treasurer of the Weymouth and Portland Chamber of Commerce for a number of years which has provided him with strong links within the local business community.

Mike joins Albert Goodman’s leadership team now standing at 21 partners, which is 48% female led, adding to the impressive variety of specialisms across the board.

Commenting on his recent promotion, Mike House, Partner at Albert Goodman, said: “I am excited to be part of the leadership team for a firm that has supported my career progression right from the start. We have a truly amazing partnership team in place, and I am thankful to be part of this stellar line up. Many of whom have shared their knowledge and wisdom with me over the years, for which I am incredibly thankful for.”

Iain McVicar, Managing Partner at Albert Goodman, commented: “We are proud to welcome Mike to the partnership board as he is a great example of someone who has worked incredibly hard to become a key part of the leadership team. He has earned his place and we are excited to see how he helps support our business growth plans over the course of 2023, and beyond.”