Shoreditch-based chartered management accountancy firm OD Accountants has announced the acquisition of South West based accountancy firm Probusiness, adding specialist tax services to its core offering.

Probusiness which is based in Wells, Somerset, has grown over the last 20 years and now counts with clients locally, regionally, and nationally. The firm has also seen an increase in its London-based clients, utilising its specialist tax team.

OD Accountants founder Niall O’Driscoll says the acquisition brings measurable benefits to ODA’s current clients in the clean energy and tech, creative, media and digital industries and in turn Probusiness’ clients who will be able to tap into OD Accounting’s focus on cloud-based accountancy solutions.

Commenting on this, O’Driscoll said: “Acquiring Probusiness provides an exciting opportunity to combine OD Accountant’s specialism in Software as a Service (SaaS) accountancy systems and digital accountancy applications with the skills and experience of the Probusiness team in particular given its focus on delivering specialist tax services, something our existing South East clients are increasingly wanting.

“It was vital to identify the right company to support our growth aspirations, one that would not only complement our existing SaaS approach but provide enhanced levels of service for our clients here in the Shoreditch area.

“Being able to offer a highly experienced and specialist tax team takes us to a new level in terms of service capability in the South East and in turn enables us to expand across the South West by providing our range of cutting-edge, innovative cloud-based digital finance tools, applications and services which have been a critical part of our growth here in Shoreditch over the past 10 years.”

Martin Bowe, who founded Probusiness over 20 years ago, welcomed O’Driscoll to the helm saying it was “vitally important for him to find a new owner who shared his outlook of building positive, long-term, and valuable client relationships.”

Bowe said: “What was clear from the very earliest discussions with Niall is that he is passionate about his team, his clients and delivering accountancy services that make a positive difference. This is the approach that we have taken from day one at Probusiness and it was vitally important for me to find that match.”

“Niall clearly values what Probusiness does and how it does it and both businesses bring something new and beneficial to each other respectively in terms of the specialist tax services for ODA and cloud-based services for Probusiness.”