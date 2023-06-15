Finchley-based chartered accountants Richard Anthony this month said goodbye to one of its longest-serving employees, who is leaving to embark on what has been described as a ‘well-deserved retirement’.

Payroll manager Bernie Lonnon joined the practice in January 1995 and in her 28 years in the practice has become an ‘invaluable member’ of the Richard Anthony team.

Lonnon, who retired in the first week of June, has managed the payroll department at Richard Anthony for over 20 years.

Commenting on this, Lonnon said: “Although the time was right for me to retire, I will very much miss working at Richard Anthony.

“I will especially miss the colleagues I have worked closely with and the clients who I have built up relationships with over the years.”

Lonnon has stated that she plans to spend her retirement with family and by going travelling.

Richard Anthony partner, Michael Barnett, said: “We will miss Bernie very much, especially her bubbly personality. During her time with us, she has demonstrated an exemplary attitude to work and made a positive contribution to the firm, all conducted with a smile.

“On behalf of everyone at Richard Anthony, I would like to thank Bernie for her fantastic efforts for the past 28 years and to wish her a happy, deserved retirement.”