New data reveals the regions least at risk of redundancy in Great Britain in 2024.

The study, conducted by personal financial experts Wealth of Geeks, examined the number of potential redundancies from HR1 forms, also known as Redundancy Notification forms, according to data from the Office for National Statistics between January and October 2023. The total number of possible redundancies was then considered per 100,000 people to determine the Great British regions with reduced vulnerability to redundancies.

South West employees are the least likely to be made redundant in 2024. The region experienced 11,941 redundancies between January and October 2023, equating to 209 per 100,000 people. September 2023 was the most low-risk month, with 590 HR1 forms submitted, 50.59% below the regional average.

The North West takes the silver medal. In the region, there were 16,006 potential redundancies from January to October 2023, totalling at 216 per 100,000 people. June 2023 was the best month during this timeframe, with 1,352 redundancy notifications, 15.46% less than the regional average.

The South East ranks third, with 223 potential redundancies per 100,000 people. There were 20,741 HR1 forms submitted between January and October 2023; September 2023 had the lowest number of redundancies at 1,306, 37.03% less than the regional average.

Wales is the fourth region with a low risk of redundancy in 2024. In the region, there were 7,516 HR1 forms submitted from January to October 2023, 242 per 100,000 people. 412 potential redundancies occurred in October, 50.66% less than the regional average.

The North East is the fifth U.K. region least at risk of being made redundant in 2024. There were 6,528 potential redundancies in the region based on the number of HR1 forms submitted between January and October 2023, averaging 247 per 100,000 people. September 2023 had the least redundancy notifications at 250, 61.70% below the regional average.

Commenting on the study, Wealth of Geeks founder, Michael Dinich, said: “In 2023, around 1.4 million people were unemployed in the U.K. One of the reasons for unemployment today may be redundancy, as employers continue to reduce expenses due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“The study examines job security per Great British region based on the number of HR1 forms submitted according to the Office for National Statistics. As such, the South West is the least likely to experience redundancy in 2024, followed by the North West and the South East.

“Moreover, the study also revealed the month people are least likely to be made redundant. September is on top in the South West, the South East and the North East, taking the majority. It will be interesting to see if this pattern will continue in 2024.”

Table: The Great British regions least at risk of redundancies in 2024

Rank U.K. areas Total number of possible redundancies Total number of possible redundancies per 100,000 people 1 South West 11,941 209 2 North West 16,006 216 3 South East 20,741 223 4 Wales 7,516 242 5 North East 6,528 247 6 Scotland 15,957 291 7 West Midlands 17,891 300 8 East of England 20,381 321 9 East Midlands 16,718 343 10 Yorkshire and The Humber 25,227 460 11 London 52,173 593