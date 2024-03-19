NAB Bookkeeper launches image credit: shutterstock

NAB is to roll out NAB Bookkeeper, using artificial intelligence to create a rival to established tools such as Xero. The software uses machine learning to help small traders automate administrative tasks, such as invoicing and managing cash flow.

NAB is Australia’s largest lender to the business sector. NAB Executive for Small Business Ana Marinkovic says the speed AI technology was advancing meant small business owners could benefit from technology once reserved for large corporations.

NAB Bookkeeper developed by Thriday

“At NAB, we’re continuing to look at how we can safely harness the power of AI to help make the lives of our small business customers easier while keeping their data and the bank safe,” said Marinkovic.

“One example is ‘NAB Bookkeeper’. The new bookkeeping utilises machine learning to help reduce admin time for small businesses by up to five hours per week so they can focus on the bigger picture.”

NAB Bookkeeper has been white-labelled through NAB Ventures backed start up, Thriday. The innovative offering provides customers with real-time insights, automated accounting, invoicing, and tax calculations all in the one place via NAB’s internet banking.

The tool takes advantage of machine learning, using data from a customer’s NAB business account to automate financial administration tasks. This incorporates invoicing, quotes and receipts to reconciliation, cash flow and tax management.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“Previously, a small business owner would record their bank transactions in their bookkeeping system, manually reconcile invoice payments and prepare financial reports. NAB Bookkeeper takes care of all this through smart automation,” added Marinkovic.

NAB Bookkeeper uses advanced security technology to keep data and transactions secure and is protected by NAB’s security system and standards.

Thriday was founded four years ago by Michael Nuciforo, the former head of mobile banking at RBS and Lloyds. He says that Thriday is perfect for sole traders, freelancers, gig workers, startups and all small business owners who hate admin.

NAB offers six-month free trial to NAB Bookkeeper

“By combining banking, accounting and tax into one solution, we’ve built the first all-in-one financial management platform. It fundamentally redesigns how small businesses manage their financial admin and saving them hours each week,” said CEO Nuciforo.

“This is a ground-breaking new category of product.”

NAB is currently offering a 6-month free trial with full access to NAB Bookkeeper with no lock-in contract and no tier-based pricing.

NAB Bookkeeper adds to the bank’s range of existing business training and tools, including resources on how to reduce the risk of cybercrime, fraud and scams.