Starting a new business and don’t know where to turn for success? With over 800,000 new businesses started in 2022-23, there’s clearly a huge scope for you to launch your own entrepreneurial endeavour in the UK. But which British city should be your starting point?
FatRank founder, James Dooley, shares his insights on navigating the entrepreneurial maze and finding success in the vibrant startup scenes of the UK’s top cities.
|Rank
|City
|Monthly Google Search Volume
|Population
|1
|London
|1600
|8,980,000
|2
|Birmingham
|320
|1,149,000
|3
|Leeds
|110
|792,595
|4
|Manchester
|110
|553,000
|5
|Edinburgh
|110
|526,470
|6
|Liverpool
|110
|496,784
|7
|Glasgow
|90
|1,708,147
|8
|Bristol
|90
|467,099
|9
|Worcester
|70
|592,158
|10
|Sheffield
|70
|584,028
London
London’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is unmatched, boasting a diverse talent pool and a plethora of business networks, like Tech London Advocates, a coalition of over 10,000 tech experts advocating for the city’s tech sector. With a range of funding options available, from traditional venture capital firms to innovative crowdfunding platforms like Seedrs, a leading equity crowdfunding platform, startups in London have ample resources to fuel their growth.
Additionally, the city’s flexible office spaces and world-class infrastructure, such as the Silicon Roundabout tech cluster, a bustling hub for startups and tech giants, provide entrepreneurs with the essential support needed to thrive.
Birmingham
Birmingham’s startup scene is characterised by collaboration and innovation, fostered by initiatives like the Birmingham Enterprise Community, a platform for entrepreneurs to connect, share ideas, and access valuable resources and support networks, enhancing their chances of success in the competitive market.
Entrepreneurs in Birmingham benefit from a variety of funding opportunities, including support from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund, which provides financial backing to startups at various stages of development, empowering them to bring their business ideas to fruition.
Moreover, affordable office spaces in innovation hubs like Innovation Birmingham Campus provide startups with a conducive environment to grow and scale, contributing to the city’s burgeoning entrepreneurial landscape.
Leeds
Leeds is emerging as a vibrant hub for startups, driven by a collaborative entrepreneurial community and initiatives like the Leeds Digital Festival, which serves as a catalyst for innovation and networking among industry professionals. Entrepreneurs in Leeds can tap into several funding options, including venture capital firms like NorthInvest.
Additionally, affordable office spaces in coworking hubs like Duke Studios offer startups the flexibility and support needed to thrive in the early stages, solidifying Leeds’ position as a hotspot for innovation. These are spaces where startups can collaborate, network, and access essential resources, further cementing Leeds’ reputation as a dynamic hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.
Manchester
Manchester’s startup scene flourishes with collaborative efforts backed by organisations such as Manchester Digital and initiatives like Tech Manchester’s mentorship programs. These initiatives foster networking, knowledge-sharing, and skill development among entrepreneurs, laying a strong foundation for startup growth and innovation in the city.
Accelerators like Techstars provide startups in Manchester with valuable resources, mentorship, and access to funding opportunities, accelerating their journey from ideation to market entry. Manchester also offers collaborative workspaces like We Work, making it an ideal environment for startup success.
Edinburgh
In Edinburgh, the startup scene thrives on the support and talent offered by leading universities like the University of Edinburgh. Institutions such as these provide invaluable resources and initiatives like Edinburgh Innovations, which facilitates access to funding, mentorship, and entrepreneurial support for aspiring founders, nurturing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the city.
Beyond academic institutions, Edinburgh’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant startup community make it an attractive destination for entrepreneurs seeking to launch their ventures. The city’s dynamic blend of historical charm and modern innovation hubs provides a conducive environment for startups to flourish, attracting talent and fostering collaboration and growth within the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.