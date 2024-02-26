MHA, a leading UK firm of audit, tax and business advisers has announced the appointment of three Independent Non-Executives (INEs).

These are the first INEs the firm has appointed highlighting the ambition and growth of MHA in recent years and our commitment to following the Audit Firm Governance Code (AFGC) and enhancing our public interest responsibilities as we grow our portfolio of public interest entities.

Dianne Azoor Hughes was a partner at leading audit firm Pitcher Partners based in Melbourne and is one of Australia’s most prominent experts on governance, risk and audit.

Mark Goodey was a partner at Deloitte UK for more than 30 years and was the Chair of Deloitte’s Audit Quality Remuneration Committee.

Tim Davies was Head of Tax and Executive Board Member at Mazars and haysmacintyre and now advises professional services firms on strategy, mergers & acquisitions and restructuring.

The three INEs, who take up their responsibilities with immediate effect, will attend the MHA oversight committee, the public interest committee and the audit quality board which have direct responsibility for overseeing our audit practice and ensuring its quality and independence. This reflects the key principle of the AFGC that INEs will maintain full visibility of the business through their involvement in MHA governance bodies.

Commenting on this, MHA chairman, Rakesh Shaunak, said: “I am delighted to welcome Dianne, Mark and Tim as INEs to MHA. They all have extensive experience and expertise in audit, accounting, governance and ethics, and will bring valuable insights and perspectives to our strategic thinking as well as contributing to the enhancement of the quality, integrity and public trust in MHA’s audit services.

Shaunak added: “We are fortunate to have three individuals of such high calibre adding real depth and strength to our governance structure and I look forward to working closely with them.”