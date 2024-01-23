One of Surrey’s leading accountancy firms, MGI Midgley Snelling LLP, has welcomed two new additions to its team – further enhancing its support to business and personal service clients.
Experienced tax professional, Henry Lloyd, joins the team from WoodWhite Accountants, where he spent 10 years of his career – first as a trainee, before working his way to the position of tax manager.
As tax client manager at MGI Midgley Snelling LLP, he will work with clients on a range of matters, including tax and VAT returns, payroll, management accounts and annual account submissions.
With a particular interest in property investment and high-net-worth individuals, Henry brings a unique level of expertise to the team.
The firm has also welcomed trainee auditor and accountant, Thomas Sciampagna.
Reflecting the firm’s commitment to growing new talent in the accounting sector, Sciampagna’s role will see him supporting departments across the firm’s specialisms, providing him with a holistic experience that prioritises professional development.
Commenting on this, MGI Midgley Snelling LLP partner, Sarah Squires, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in the future of our firm with new faces and skills. Henry and Thomas are both incredible assets to the team.
“Within our team, we’re committed to bringing in people with potential to thrive with our support. Thomas is exactly what we look for in a trainee – motivated and keen to learn, with an excellent grasp of what our clients need.
“Henry’s expertise is an exciting addition to our tax team, meeting both the requirements of our clients and the needs of trainees and junior staff.
“We strive to create an inclusive environment that recognises those who want to learn and develop – to the benefit of our colleagues and our clients.”