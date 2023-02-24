Mazars has appointed Deniz Nadiri as FTSE 350 development partner. The appointment reflects the firm’s focus on expanding its services within the FTSE 350 space.

Nadiri joins Mazars following 20 years at EY, where she specialised in providing services to top-end FTSE 100 clients and high profile listed companies, and also led transformational and strategic programmes at a firm-level. She was the founder and former leader of EY’s Global Audit Transition Centre of Excellence, leading some of the largest and most complex audit transitions of the last decade.

At Mazars, she will coordinate a team of Partners and Directors to develop work with FTSE 350 businesses, across both Audit and Non-Audit services, including the Financial Services and Industry and Services markets.

Mazars UK & global head of audit, David Herbinet, said: “We are pleased to be welcoming Deniz as a Partner in our firm. She brings a wealth of expertise and strong industry knowledge and will undoubtedly be a driving force in developing our work with FTSE 350 businesses. Her passion and experience will be important in continuing the great work we already do at Mazars.

“A positive role model and inspirational leader, Deniz is a passionate mentor for women in the profession.”

Commenting on her appointment, Nadiri said: “I’m pleased to be joining Mazars as a Partner. For many years I have been a mentor, particularly for women in the profession and girls still in education and this continues to be one of my passions. I recognise the important role the diversity and inclusion agenda plays in business and society at large, and I will continue to be an advocate and ally for my female colleagues at Mazars and support them as they navigate challenges, and work to address barriers they may encounter as they progress through their careers.”