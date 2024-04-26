Marco Amitrano has been elected alliance senior partner for PwC UK and Middle East, effective from 1 July 2024 for four years.
Amitrano is currently managing partner and head of clients and markets at PwC UK. He has been a partner at the firm since 2005, on the management board since 2016, with previous leadership roles including head of consulting for EMEA and global head of risk assurance services.
Technology and transformation have been tenets of Amitrano’s 32 year career at the firm. He has worked with some of PwC’s biggest global clients on complex, strategic change programmes. In his current role, he has spearheaded how the firm helps clients get the best out of technology, working closely with PwC leaders worldwide.
Commenting on this, Amitrano said: “It’s a huge privilege to have been elected Senior Partner and have the mandate to lead our people. In an era of profound change, I want to ensure we stay ahead of the curve without losing sight of what makes PwC special for our people and our clients. I’d like to thank Kevin Ellis for his exemplary leadership over the last eight years and his commitment to our people and clients.”
Outgoing PwC UK senior partner, Kevin Ellis, said: “Marco is a fantastic leader, with deep understanding of our business, our markets and the challenges our clients face. As part of my management board, I have seen the creativity and sound judgment he brings to complex situations, and the importance he places on the firm’s values. The partners have made the right choice in the leader for PwC’s next chapter.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData