Kreston Global has announced that Thai firm Kreston Thailand has joined the Kreston Global network.
Kreston Thailand is a new venture founded by Bayani Lauraya and Somsirin Phusanti, advisory partners with previous experience in firms within Big Four and Big Six international networks. The new entity has been established by entrepreneurially-minded individuals to offer multi-disciplinary services to domestic and multinational clients with operations in Thailand and across the Asia Pacific region.
Made up of six partners and directors based in Bangkok and Thailand, the new firm offers audit and assurance, tax compliance and advisory, transaction, and outsourced accounting services. Sectors they service include retail, digital asset, fashion, technology, energy, food, hospitality, real estate, trading, service, manufacturing, and media. With their in-depth local knowledge, they are well-equipped to assist and serve international businesses seeking to invest in Thailand.
The addition of Kreston Thailand to Kreston Global’s network further strengthens its Asia Pacific region, which consists of 45 member firms across 22 countries providing a range of financial, audit, accounting, taxation, and other advisory services to large and mid-sized businesses requiring inbound and outbound growth support and set up.
Commenting on this, Kreston Global chief executive, Liza Robbins, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Kreston Thailand to our network. Thailand is a key location for member firms across Asia as it offers a wealth of business opportunity for ambitious and entrepreneurial organisations which is our core market. With their background and their vision, I have no doubt that Kreston Thailand will be a big asset to our network.”
Kreston Thailand managing partner, Bayani Lauraya, concluded: “We are thrilled to become part of the esteemed Kreston network, renowned for its exceptional support to entrepreneurial international businesses worldwide. As a member of this global network, we gain access to valuable resources and can leverage the expertise of other firms to enhance our core services, attract top talent, and engage with multinational companies. The membership is a strategic decision to support our new venture, and we eagerly look forward to partnering with exceptional firms across Asia and the broader global network.”
