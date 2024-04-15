Kreston Global has has welcomed Singapore firm, Helmi Talib LLP, to the Kreston Global network.
Established in 1992, Helmi Talib offers 8 key service areas: audit and assurance, tax compliance and advisory, business process outsourcing, liquidation and receivership, internal audit, payroll, transaction, and corporate secretarial services. For more than three decades, Helmi Talib has provided services to a wide range of clientele, the majority of which are subsidiaries of multinational organisations, and privately owned entrepreneurial businesses, under diverse sectors ranging from investment holdings, financial institutions, charities, and information technology to name a few.
Over the next few months, Helmi Talib Group will rebrand as Kreston Helmi Talib.
The addition of Kreston Helmi Talib to Kreston Global’s network further strengthens its Asia Pacific region, which consists of 45 member firms across 22 countries providing a range of financial, audit and accounting, taxation, and other advisory services to large and mid-sized businesses requiring inbound and outbound growth support and set up.
Commenting on this, Kreston Global chief executive, Liza Robbins, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Kreston Helmi Talib to our network. Singapore serves as a major hub for our member firms in and beyond Asia, offering a dynamic business landscape which attracts our core market of companies with entrepreneurial organisations with a growth mindset. Kreston Helmi Talib’s extensive experience and client range make them both a natural fit for and a great asset to our network.”
Helmi Talib managing partner, Helmi Talib, added: “The Kreston network has a great reputation for servicing entrepreneurial international businesses around the world, so joining the network is an exciting milestone in our professional journey. Given our extensive international client portfolio, Singapore being one of the world’s major hubs for inbound investment, we can see enormous potential in our collaboration with Kreston and the network’s excellent member firms across the globe.”
