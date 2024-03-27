Kreston Global has announced the addition of Kreston BA Argentina to the Kreston Global network.
Kreston BA Argentina has been established to serve local private, public, and listed enterprises as well as international companies looking to invest in Argentina, at every stage of their business lifecycle.
Kreston BA Argentina is run by Ricardo Gameroff and Esteban Babino, who have nearly six decades of local and international experience from big four accounting firms between them as well as holding CPA, CFE and MBA certifications in Argentina and the United States.
They are fluent in English and possess a deep understanding of both local and global business cultures. The new firm has a total of 10 employees based in Buenos Aires and provides a wide array of customised services covering all aspects of accounting and professional needs, from tax and legal planning to business process outsourcing solutions, financial audits, corporate fraud, internal audit and risk and legal advisory. The firm’s client base includes blue-chip clientele spanning energy, mining, manufacturing, oil & gas, utilities and agribusiness.
The addition of Kreston BA Argentina to Kreston Global’s network further strengthens its Latin America region, which consists of 25 member firms across 17 countries providing a range of financial, audit and accounting, taxation and other advisory services to large and mid-sized businesses requiring inbound and outbound growth support and set up.
Commenting on this, Kreston Global chief executive, Liza Robbins, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Kreston BA Argentina to our network. Our Latin America region is full of energetic and collaborative firms who regularly work together on client and employee initiatives. Argentina is a really important location in the region as the country embarks on a new economic strategy. With Ricardo and Esteban’s backgrounds and their vision, I have no doubt that Kreston BA Argentina will be a great addition to our network.”
Kreston BA Argentina managing partner, Ricardo Gameroff, concluded: “We are extremely energised to be joining the Kreston network and benefitting from its highly connected infrastructure full of firms who enjoy working together. It has a great name for servicing entrepreneurial international businesses around the world and we see the synergies it will bring for our clients and our new venture.”