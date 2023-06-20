KEW Technology, a UK based sustainable energy solutions company, has announced the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Simon Loveland, to help support the company’s growth strategy as it embarks on the commercialisation of its recently developed and showcased technology offerings.

Loveland qualified as a Chartered Accountant at KPMG and has worked in finance throughout his 30-year career to date. He has worked for large PLCs such as BTR & Rolls Royce, and some private companies such as ROM, VEKA, A.F. Blakemore & Son and M&J Evans Construction. He has held various roles and latterly served as a member of senior leadership teams.

He will now take up the position of CFO, based at KEW’s Great Charles Queensway head office in Birmingham. He will work closely with KEW’s CEO, Kamal Kalsi, and the senior leadership team to enhance the company’s financial proposition by leveraging his strong financial management capabilities and strategic leadership skills.

Commenting on his appointment, Loveland said: “I’m thrilled to join KEW, a company that is widely recognised as a leader in the sustainable energy industry. This feels like a really exciting time to be joining the business and I’m looking forward to working with Kamal and the wider team to implement my financial experience and enhance the proposition of KEW being a first-class energy solutions company.”

KEW Technology CEO, Kamal Kalsi, concluded: “We are delighted that Simon has chosen to join KEW as our new Chief Financial Officer. His wide-ranging experience with a proven ability to lead change and transformation at an executive level will be invaluable to us, and we look forward to his participation in the execution of our ambitious strategy.”