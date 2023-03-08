ITN Business has produced a special programme showcasing the companies, organisations, and individuals, across a variety of sectors, who are actively advancing women’s equality today. Launching on International Women’s Day 2023 [Wednesday 8th March] and hosted by journalist Louise Minchin, Global Gamechangers includes interviews with Waad Al Kateab, Sophie Morgan, Donna Fraser OBE and Jude Kelly CBE.

Global Gamechangers is a news-style programme made up of interviews with prominent thought leaders, informative news items, and sponsored editorial profiles. The programme features women from a range of sectors in the business and industry, as well as from sport, the arts, culture, including:

Three distinguished film makers discussing barriers they’ve faced in their careers – Waad Al Kateab , Syrian journalist, filmmaker, and activist (BAFTA winning and Oscar™ nominated For Sama); Sally El Hosaini , Welsh-Egyptian film director and screenwriter (My Brother The Devil and the Netflix hit The Swimmers); and Basma Khalifa, filmmaker and presenter (The Real Saudia Arabia: Why I Had to Leave for the BBC).

Nina Harrison-Bell, Head of ITN Business says: “We wanted to make a meaningful contribution to International Women’s Day 2023, and so I am proud that we have once again been able to bring together an amazingly diverse range of inspiring women for this programme. By combining ITN’s trademark editorial expertise, our links across a range of industries as well as through by working with our partners, we have been able to produce this powerful programme, which shines a light on the amazing work being done by people around the world to advance equality.”

The programme also features sponsored editorial profiles from Arla Foods, Besins Healthcare, JLA, Network Rail, PPG, PWC and Theramex, and aims to raise awareness of best practices linked to women in the workplace and highlight the achievements of the women who are actively challenging bias and making positive change for future generations in a range of industries.

To mark the launch of their new thought leadership podcast series ITN Business Extra, ITN has also produced an episode featuring a discussion between four female heads of business: Stephanie Boyce, Immediate Past President of the Law Society of England & Wales and Strategic Advisor to Linklater’s, Alexandra Dimitrijevic, Global Head of Research at S&P Global Ratings, Theresa Palmer, Head of DE&I at BAE Systems, and Shaheen Sayed, Head of Technology for Accenture UK & Ireland.

