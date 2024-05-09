The Insolvency Diversity and Inclusion Steering Group, a joint initiative between the insolvency and restructuring trade body R3 and the Insolvency Service, has published its Action Plan for 2024.
Building on the work done in previous years, 2024’s Plan focuses on three specific areas of activity:
- Promoting careers in the profession through outreach to universities and educational institutions and the development of materials that highlight the opportunities presented by career in insolvency and restructuring.
- Collating and sharing best practice on equity, diversity and inclusion in the profession.
- Engaging with those at the early stages of their careers in insolvency and restructuring to identify and address barriers to entry and progression.
Steering Group co-chair and R3 chief executive officer, Caroline Sumner, said: “This year’s Action Plan builds on the work we’ve done over the last two years to understand and begin to address the challenges the profession faces when it comes to equity, diversity and inclusion.
“Its workstreams aim to use this foundation to ensure that the profession’s talent pool is as broad and deep as possible and that we understand and address any issues that could potentially deter someone from joining, remaining or progressing in the profession.”
Steering Group co-chair and Insolvency Service director of strategy, policy, and analysis, Angela Crossley, added: “It has been great to see so many parts of the sector coming together to share good practice and encouraging a wide range of talented people to join the profession.”
The Steering Group’s network of diversity and inclusion Champions, senior members of the profession who support the Group’s activities, will be central to the success of its work. Work is underway on a round table event in June which will enable them to come together, share best practice and discuss the Group’s plans for the next 12 months and how they can best support them.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData