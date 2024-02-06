Professional accountants in business (PAIB) play a vital role within various sectors such as commerce, industry, financial services, education, and the public and non-profit sectors. IFAC’s PAIB Advisory Group, established in 1977, is a global forum of finance and business leaders advising the global accountancy profession and its members on critical areas such as sustainability and digital transitions so that PAIBs are well prepared to meet the evolving needs of both business and the public sector in the future.
The newest PAIB Advisory Group members are:
- Mike Driver, past president, CIPFA & independent non-executive director (United Kingdom)
- Ruth Gardiner Forbes, president and CEO, Fortis TCI Ltd (Turks and Caicos Islands)
- Lisa Kelley, managing director, Floating Interest Corporation (United States of America)
- Josephine Okui Ossiya, CEO, Capital Markets Authority of Uganda (Uganda)
- Aniket Sunil Talati, senior partner, management consultancy services and advisory, Talati & Talati LLP (India)
- Charles Xuereb, CEO, Trident Estates Plc (Malta)
With these additions, the PAIB Advisory Group has achieved gender parity. Sanjay Rughani remains chair and Sharon Ditchburn has been appointed deputy chair.
Commenting on this, Rughani said: “Every member brings a distinctive and valuable viewpoint on the contributions of professional accountants in business and finance leadership.
“We are privileged to welcome these new members who will share their diverse experiences and offer strategic insights on the profession, expanding its contribution to sustainable economic development worldwide and serve as global champions for the profession.”
The continuing PAIB Advisory Group members are:
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
- Sanjay Rughani, chair, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Uganda (Uganda)
- Sharon Ditchburn, deputy chair, & managing director/founder, Capital Advantage Consultants (Australia)
- Zia-Ul-Mustafa Awan, CFO and business administrator, Pakistan Expo Centres Private Limited (Pakistan)
- Anastasija Boljević, secretary general, Institute of Certified Accountants of Montenegro (Republic of Montenegro)
- Esther Bosch, director, risk & audit, Royal Schiphol Group (Netherlands)
- Ibrahim (Murat) Çağlar, chief financial officer, Sanovel (Türkiye)
- Eric Freudenreich, independent non-executive director (France)
- Lindawati Gani, professor in management accounting, Faculty of Economics and Business, Universitas Indonesia (Indonesia)
- Tim Herrod, vice president, global procurement, Albemarle Corporation (Canada)
- Margaret Muinde, financial controller, Kenya Roads Board (Kenya)
- Maria del Dado Alonso Sanchez, group CFO, Berlin Brands Group (Spain)
- Milton Segal, executive director, standards, South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (South Africa)
- Muhammad Samiullah Siddiqui, CFO, Oxford University Press Pakistan (Pakistan)
- Nancy Sau Ling Tse, JP, independent non-executive director [Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)]
- Ichiro Waki, group CEO, JBA Group (Japan)
- Gloria Zvaravanhu, managing director, Old Mutual Insurance Company (Zimbabwe)
Member expertise is drawn upon to deliver timely reports, articles, and case studies relevant to professional accountants in business across the globe.