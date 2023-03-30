The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), has appointed Helen Partridge as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 April, 2023.



Partridge, who joined IFAC in 2020, assumes leadership for IFAC’s finance team and financial activities, including accounting, financial strategy, planning and analysis, and tax. Previously, Partridge oversaw IFAC’s Accountancy Education platform, enhancing the multi-stakeholder model, significantly expanding the EdExchange Summit, and driving knowledge-sharing programming for Education Directors.



On her appointment, Partridge said: “I am delighted with the opportunity to further elevate the strategic role of finance within IFAC, and to help shape IFAC’s strategy in support of the global profession. I have never been more convinced of the growing importance of –and need for– professional accountants, whose expertise is integral to the creation and management of sustainable companies, economies and societies.

“I also look forward to continued involvement in Accountancy Education, which remains a personal and professional passion. Bruce Vivian, our new head of Accountancy Education, brings a wealth of experience to the role. I have no doubt that he, in ongoing partnership with the International Panel on Accountancy Education, will only further accelerate our strong momentum.”

IFAC’s chief executive officer, Kevin Dancey, added: “Helen is a high-impact executive with a proven track record of success in advancing IFAC’s Accountancy Education platform. As she moves into the CFO role, I have every confidence she will be an excellent partner to me and the IFAC management team in delivering on our strategy.”



Prior to joining IFAC, Partridge was an accountant in practice, having spent 16 years with PwC in audit, advisory and audit systems design in the US and Asia Pacific. She has also served in the controllership function at a large multinational transportation company working with GAAP conversions, financial statement preparations and complex and significant transactions such as business combinations and tax planning. Partridge is a CPA licensed in multiple states in the United States.