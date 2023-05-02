IECnet has announced that Asscont Outsourcing Contábil e Serviços LTDA has joined its network as its newest member firm in Brazil. Asscont is known for operating at both a national and international level.

Founded in 1977, Asscont is an accounting firm with more than 40 years of experience in accounting, auditing, and accounting expertise. The company offers customised solutions to accounting problems, including outsourcing and management of accounting tasks in their offices.

They also provide support to clients in the early stages of their activities, including help with the constitution and drafting of social contracts or statutes and analysis of taxation. In addition, Asscont offers outsourcing of labour and social security areas, financial BPO, and audit and consulting services. The company has two offices in São Paulo, Brazil, one in the city center and the other in Barueri. Thanks to local supports, Asscont is able to cover the entire country of Brazil.

As an IECnet member firm, Asscont will join a diverse community of about 80 member firms in more than 60 countries. This membership will allow Asscont to expand its network, exchange knowledge, and access new markets. IECnet members will benefit from Asscont’s expertise and experience in the Brazilian market.

IECnet chairman, Vincent Domon, said: “We are delighted to welcome Asscont to IECnet.

“Their reputation for providing customised solutions and exceptional services in accounting, auditing, and financial management will be a valuable addition to our network. We look forward to collaborating with Asscont to provide the best possible services to our clients.”

According to an official statement issued by IECnet, Asscont’s membership with IECnet reinforces the association’s commitment to providing its clients with access to high-quality and reliable professional services globally.