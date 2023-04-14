Mitigo and ICAEW have announced their exclusive affinity partnership, with Mitigo becoming the appointed member rewards partner for cyber risk management to ICAEW in the UK.

With a rise in ransomware attacks and email account takeover amongst the profession, it is essential to recognise that cyber risk management is not the same as IT support. It is a different, independent discipline. Following an extensive due diligence process, Mitigo have been selected for their expertise and experience with professional service firms, perfectly suiting ICAEW member requirements.

ICAEW director of corporate partnerships & operations, Andrew Stott, said: “Cybercrime is sophisticated, and defending against it is now a specialist job. Mitigo can give ICAEW members real visibility of their cybersecurity risks, which means they can close any gaps, meet legal and regulatory responsibilities, and sleep at night.”

Mitigo chief executive, Lindsay Hill, concluded: “Cybersecurity should be at the top of your risk register and requires board level attention. Yet we still see some firms merely hoping that they have the right protections in place, not having undertaken and documented proper cybersecurity risk assessments, and without any independent assurance to prove they are safe. We look forward to working with ICAEW, to give their members visibility of their cyber risks, and the means to control

them.”