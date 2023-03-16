IAB’s World Survey offers our readers a clear view of the accountancy market and global exposure to the industry’s key decision makers. Seen as the “gold standard” within the accountancy industry, IAB’s World Survey is used as a reference for strategy, growth, planning and commercial activities.

To accompany IAB’s World Survey 2023, we bring additional value to our readers and partners by way of the WS 2023 supplement, which offers original Q&As, Thought Leadership and case studies by Praxity and Xero showing the workings of their business strategies and operations.

This year’s World Survey 2023 ranks 51 global accounting Networks and Associations. FY22 saw an increase of 11% in fee income for Networks bringing the total to just over $253,701m, and an increase of 7% for Associations bringing total fee income to just over $32,959m. There has also been significant change in the Network rankings due to Firm movements in the year.

To read the supplement in full, please click here