The International Accounting Bulletin survey schedule has been released for 2024. Below you will find a list of the surveys, links to the response forms and deadlines for submissions.

Please note that the specified deadlines indicate the final submission dates, and response forms should be completed by those dates.

To access the survey, please click on the respective name.

North America, 1st February 2024

  1. USA
  2. Canada

Middle East, 1st March 2024

  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. UAE
  3. Turkey

Africa, 1st April 2024

  1. Egypt
  2. Morocco
  3. Kenya
  4. Ghana
  5. South Africa
  6. Nigeria
  7. Ivory Coast

Asia Pacific, 1st June 2024

  1. China
  2. Australia
  3. New Zealand
  4. Japan
  5. South Korea
  6. Singapore
  7. Hong Kong
  8. India
  9. Malaysia
  10. Vietnam

Latin America, 1st August 2024

  1. Colombia
  2. Brazil
  3. Chile
  4. Argentina
  5. Mexico
  6. Peru
  7. Panama

Europe 1, 1st October 2024

  1. Spain
  2. Germany
  3. Italy
  4. Netherlands
  5. France
  6. Nordics
  7. Poland
  8. Czechia

Europe 2, 1st December 2024

38. UK