The International Accounting Bulletin country survey schedule has been released for 2023. Below you will find a list of the surveys, links to the response forms and deadlines for submissions.

Please note the deadlines are the dates for the final submission to the survey and they can be completed before the stated date.

Please click on the country name to access the surveys.

North America, 1st February 2023

  1. USA
  2. Canada

Middle East, 1st March 2023

  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. UAE
  3. Turkey

Africa, 1st April 2023

  1. Egypt
  2. Morocco
  3. Kenya
  4. Ghana
  5. South Africa
  6. Nigeria
  7. Ivory Coast

Asia Pacific, 1st June 2023

  1. Greater China
  2. Australia
  3. New Zealand
  4. Japan
  5. South Korea
  6. Singapore
  7. Hong Kong
  8. India
  9. Malaysia
  10. Vietnam

Latin America, 1st August 2023

  1. Colombia
  2. Brazil
  3. Chile
  4. Argentina
  5. Mexico
  6. Peru
  7. Panama

Europe 1, 1st October 2023

  1. Spain
  2. Germany
  3. Italy
  4. Netherlands
  5. Russia
  6. France
  7. Nordics

Europe 2, 1st December 2023

  1. UK