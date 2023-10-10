Grant Thornton UK LLP has announced the launch of its internal generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform, GTAssist, as part of the firm’s commitment to use cutting-edge technology to help clients and employees achieve their goals.
To harness the power of AI in a safe, responsible, secure way, Grant Thornton has invested in building its own generative AI platform using Microsoft Azure OpenAI. The platform is called GTAssist and includes a chatbot function that replicates the capabilities of public tools in a private way.
Following a pilot earlier this year, the tool has now been made available to Grant Thornton’s 5,000+ UK people. The chatbot capability in GTAssist allows users to benefit from natural language querying of the publicly trained models. Users can also query internal knowledge repositories making it easy to access internal firm processes, policies and procedures, getting answers along with a link back to the source.
Commenting on this, Grant Thornton UK LLP digital transformation partner, Amy Smart, said: “GTAssist is a transformative platform that will both help our internal operations become more efficient and help us to anticipate and fulfil client needs. It sits alongside a portfolio of other AI related investments that enable innovation, ensuring we continuously stay ahead of the curve to safely, responsibly and securely deliver the best value and quality to our clients, and great experiences to our talented people.”
