The UK’s Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has announced the successful signatories to the UK Stewardship Code following the latest round of applications.

As of 21 February, there are now 273 signatories to the Code. This represents £43.3 trillion assets under management. This includes 188 asset managers, 66 asset owners, and 19 service providers.

The Stewardship Code, which the FRC has committed to reviewing this year, aims to enhance the quality of engagement between investors and companies to help improve long-term returns to shareholders and efficient exercise of governance responsibilities.

A short document collating previously published guidance has also been published to help signatories and applicants to the Code prepare a fair, balanced and understandable reports in 2024. It provides recommendations to help organisations produce high-quality stewardship reports that demonstrate how they have applied the Code’s principles across areas such as investment research, decision-making, monitoring, engagement, and exercising voting rights.

FRC executive director of regulatory standards Mark Babington said: “My congratulations to the successful signatories to the UK Stewardship Code. It’s great to see the continued improvement in outcomes-based reporting amongst a general improvement of stewardship practice.

“I look forward to hearing from our stakeholders later this year as we look to review the Code.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Signatories from the Autumn 2023 applications include:

Aikya Investment Management

Amundi

Arcmont Asset Management Limited

Ashmore Group plc

Barclays Investment Solutions Limited

Bedfordshire Pension Fund

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC

Brown Advisory

BT Pension Scheme

Buck

Cambridge Associates Ltd

Candriam

Capita

CBRE Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management

Church Commissioners for England

Clwyd Pension Fund

Cornwall Pension Fund

Coutts and Co.

Cumbria Local Government Pension Scheme

Darwin Alternative Investment Management (Guernsey) Limited

Darwin Property Investment Management (Guernsey) Limited

Devon County Council Pension Fund

DHL Group Retirement Plan

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd.

Downing LLP

DWS Investments UK Limited

East Sussex Pension Fund

EdenTree Investment Management Ltd

Fisher Investments Europe Limited

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

GuardCap Asset Management Limited

Harding Loevner

Hayfin Capital Management LLP

Independent Franchise Partners, LLP

Intermediate Capital Group PLC

Isio Group Limited

J O Hambro Capital Management Limited

J. Stern Co.

Jaguar Land Rover Pension Trustees Limited

James Hambro and Partners

Lane Clark & Peacock

LaSalle

Lincolnshire County Council Pension Fund

Local Pensions Partnership Investments

London Borough of Lambeth Pension Fund

Lothian Pension Fund

Mercer Global Investments Europe Limited

Mercer Limited

Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Nest

Neuberger Berman Europe Limited

NFU Mutual

Ninety One

Oldfield Partners

Panarchy Partners

Pension Protection Fund

Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Limited (PIRC Limited)

PGIM Fixed Income

PIMCO Europe Ltd

PineBridge Investments Europe Limited

Polar Capital

Principal Asset Management

Pyrford International Limited

Rothesay

Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited

Scottish Borders Council Pension Fund

Scottish Widows

SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd. (SIEL)

Smart Pension Master Trust

StepStone Group

TD Epoch (Epoch Investment Partners)

The Co-operative Pension Scheme (Pace)

TT International Asset Management Ltd

UK Government Investments

Unigestion UK Ltd

Union Bancaire Privée, UBP S:A:

Wales Pension Partnership

Wesleyan Assurance Society

Western Asset Management Company

Westminster City Council Pension Fund