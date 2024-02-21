The UK’s Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has announced the successful signatories to the UK Stewardship Code following the latest round of applications.
As of 21 February, there are now 273 signatories to the Code. This represents £43.3 trillion assets under management. This includes 188 asset managers, 66 asset owners, and 19 service providers.
The Stewardship Code, which the FRC has committed to reviewing this year, aims to enhance the quality of engagement between investors and companies to help improve long-term returns to shareholders and efficient exercise of governance responsibilities.
A short document collating previously published guidance has also been published to help signatories and applicants to the Code prepare a fair, balanced and understandable reports in 2024. It provides recommendations to help organisations produce high-quality stewardship reports that demonstrate how they have applied the Code’s principles across areas such as investment research, decision-making, monitoring, engagement, and exercising voting rights.
FRC executive director of regulatory standards Mark Babington said: “My congratulations to the successful signatories to the UK Stewardship Code. It’s great to see the continued improvement in outcomes-based reporting amongst a general improvement of stewardship practice.
“I look forward to hearing from our stakeholders later this year as we look to review the Code.”
Signatories from the Autumn 2023 applications include:
Aikya Investment Management
Arcmont Asset Management Limited
Ashmore Group plc
Barclays Investment Solutions Limited
Bedfordshire Pension Fund
Border to Coast Pensions Partnership
Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC
BT Pension Scheme
Buck
Cambridge Associates Ltd
Candriam
CCLA Investment Management
Church Commissioners for England
Clwyd Pension Fund
Cornwall Pension Fund
Coutts and Co.
Cumbria Local Government Pension Scheme
Darwin Alternative Investment Management (Guernsey) Limited
Darwin Property Investment Management (Guernsey) Limited
Devon County Council Pension Fund
DHL Group Retirement Plan
Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd.
Downing LLP
DWS Investments UK Limited
East Sussex Pension Fund
EdenTree Investment Management Ltd
Fisher Investments Europe Limited
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP
GuardCap Asset Management Limited
Harding Loevner
Hayfin Capital Management LLP
Independent Franchise Partners, LLP
Intermediate Capital Group PLC
Isio Group Limited
J O Hambro Capital Management Limited
J. Stern Co.
Jaguar Land Rover Pension Trustees Limited
James Hambro and Partners
Lane Clark & Peacock
LaSalle
Lincolnshire County Council Pension Fund
Local Pensions Partnership Investments
London Borough of Lambeth Pension Fund
Lothian Pension Fund
Mercer Global Investments Europe Limited
Mercer Limited
Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Nest
Neuberger Berman Europe Limited
NFU Mutual
Ninety One
Oldfield Partners
Panarchy Partners
Pension Protection Fund
Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Limited (PIRC Limited)
PGIM Fixed Income
PIMCO Europe Ltd
PineBridge Investments Europe Limited
Polar Capital
Principal Asset Management
Pyrford International Limited
Rothesay
Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited
Scottish Borders Council Pension Fund
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd. (SIEL)
Smart Pension Master Trust
TD Epoch (Epoch Investment Partners)
The Co-operative Pension Scheme (Pace)
TT International Asset Management Ltd
UK Government Investments
Unigestion UK Ltd
Union Bancaire Privée, UBP S:A:
Wales Pension Partnership
Wesleyan Assurance Society
Western Asset Management Company
Westminster City Council Pension Fund