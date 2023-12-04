Global professional services network, Russell Bedford International, has announced the appointment of FINCAP Advisers and its related subsidiaries as an additional network member in Cyprus.

FINCAP was founded in 2016 as a specialist financial advisory firm to serve and consult the financial services sector and regulated entities in Cyprus and internationally. It is registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus to provide external audit, accounting and administrative services and is an approved employer with ICAEW. It is also a leading Nominated Advisor regulated by the Cyprus Stock Exchange, an approved training centre certified by the Human Resource Development Authority (HRDA) and a regulated recruitment services firm with the Ministry of Labour of Cyprus.

Following Russell Bedford’s Young Partners & Managers Conference 2023 which took place in Larnaca, Cyprus on 27-28 November, members of Russell Bedford’s Central Office team were welcomed by some of FINCAP’s team at their office in Nicosia.

During the visit, Russell Bedford CEO, Stephen Hamlet, presented an official Russell Bedford plaque to managing partner of FINCAP, Demetris Tsingis.

FINCAP offers licensing and post-licensing services to regulated and technological savvy entities across several jurisdictions. Its clients include investment firms and funds (including hedge funds, PE funds, real estate funds and UCITS mutual funds), payment institutions, electronic money institutions, fund managers, public authorities, insurance companies, listed entities, online/hi-tech merchants and RegTech/FinTech entities.

Post-licensing services include external and internal audits, corporate finance (ECM, DCM and M&A), compliance and AML compliance, risk management, corporate advisory and restructuring, accounting, tax and VAT optimisation, liquidations and receivership, executive recruitment, regulatory reporting, migration support and CFO assistance.

The FINCAP group has four principals and numbers over 60 personnel in total.

Speaking about the appointment, Hamlet, said: “I am delighted to welcome FINCAP Advisers Group of companies as an additional member firm in Cyprus. The group’s extensive experience in a broad range of sectors brings considerable knowledge and expertise to our global network, adding several specialisms of considerable value to businesses. It was my pleasure to visit FINCAP’s offices to meet with their team while in Cyprus this week. The firm’s attitude and enthusiasm towards growth and development are exactly the types of attributes we would expect of Russell Bedford members and I’m confident that they will be a great addition to our international network. I look forward to welcoming the team at future events and to the opportunities that will be generated by their connections and specialist skills.”

Tsingis added: “Joining Russell Bedford International is an exciting and strategic move for FINCAP and our people. With the majority of our clients operating globally, membership of an international renowned network with extensive worldwide capabilities is key to delivering premium professional services globally. It is an important moment for our organisation and we are thrilled to commence collaborating with our new colleagues around the globe and participating in the growth of Russell Bedford’s esteemed network.”

Russell Bedford global board director for EMEA, Emmanuel Dupeux, concluded: “I’m very pleased to welcome FINCAP Advisers to our network in Cyprus. This is another welcome boost to our ever-expanding EMEA region and I very much look forward to working with our new colleagues.”