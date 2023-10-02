Global professional services network, Russell Bedford International, has announced the appointment of Evolve Audit & Advisory Group as a network member firm in Bloemfontein, the capital and the largest city of the Free State province in South Africa.

An auditing, accounting and consulting firm, originally founded in 1997 under the name Fourie & Fouchee, the partnership was rebranded and restructured in 2017, becoming the Evolve Audit & Advisory Group.

Today, with two equity partners and a team of around 20 professional and support staff, the firm offers a broad range of audit, accounting, tax compliance/consulting and advisory services.

The partnership is a registered practice with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) and the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA). In addition, it is an accredited training centre with SAICA.

The Group has been structured as various business units covering different sectors and service lines. It has more than 300 clients in sectors such as agribusiness, farming, SMEs, public sector organisations, schools and non-profit organisations.

Speaking about the appointment, Russell Bedford CEO, Stephen Hamlet, said: “I am delighted to welcome Evolve Audit & Advisory Group as an additional member firm in South Africa. The group’s extensive experience in a broad range of sectors brings considerable knowledge and expertise to our global network’s repertoire. I very much look forward to welcoming the team at our future international conferences.”

Evolve Audit & Advisory Group partner, Stephen Fouchee, added: “Joining the Russell Bedford network is an exciting move for Evolve. As we look to offer our clients more extensive support, we hope that our new position as members of the Russell Bedford network will help us to facilitate this need, as we begin collaborating with our new colleagues in the region.”

Russell Bedford global board director for EMEA, Emmanuel Dupeux, concluded: “I’m very pleased to welcome Evolve Audit & Advisory Group to our network in South Africa. This is another welcome boost to our ever-expanding EMEA region and I very much look forward to working with our new colleagues in Bloemfontein.”