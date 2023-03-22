The UK Government’s public emergency alert system is being powered by Public Warning Cell Broadcast technology developed by Everbridge, a critical event management firm.

This deployment, the sixth for Everbridge in European countries, was successfully tested on the mobile networks of EE, O2 and Three and will be nationally tested on April 23rd.

This is the UK Government’s first-ever nationwide emergency alerting system which allows people to be reached quicky during national emergencies such as public health crises, terror attacks, industrial incidents, earthquakes and flooding.

Powered by Everbridge’s industry-leading Public Warning technology, the UK Emergency Alert system will target mobile phones of residents and visitors present in the area impacted by an emergency. Everbridge contracts with mobile network operators EE – part of the British Telecommunications (BT Group), O2, and Three, which represent the majority of UK mobile subscribers, and a population of over 65 million residents and 35 million annual visitors.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, said yesterday: “We are strengthening our national resilience with a new emergency alerts system, to deal with a wide range of threats – from flooding to wildfires. It will revolutionise our ability to warn and inform people who are in immediate danger and help us keep people safe. As we’ve seen in the U.S. and elsewhere, the buzz of a phone can save a life.”

Everbridge Public Warning leverages existing telecom infrastructure, with no opt-in required, to reach everyone within a geographic area to reduce disaster risk, support first responder communications, and analyse disaster communication effectiveness for subsequent mitigation activities. The platform is fully compliant with data privacy regulations including GDPR and allows public safety agencies to send an alert to any device within a few seconds without sharing any personal details, such as names or phone numbers.

Everbridge senior government & public affairs manager, Lorenzo Marchetti, said: “We are particularly proud to see the UK government launching its national alerting system, to which Everbridge contributed through the deployment of its public warning technology with the mobile network operators EE, O2, and Three. We look forward to the national testing day on April 23rd.”

The United Kingdom joins a long list of states in Europe and around the world, such as Norway, Sweden, Iceland, the Netherlands, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand and Mauritius, that decided to protect people’s lives by powering their national alerting strategy with cutting edge technology.