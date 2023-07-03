Dun & Bradstreet, provider of business decisioning data and analytics, has announced the launch of D&B.AI Labs.

Accelerating innovation, D&B.AI Labs will create a transformative hub for its customers to pursue co-development of groundbreaking solutions tailored to their specific needs, while exploring the power of Dun & Bradstreet’s proprietary data and analytics, and the company’s ongoing application of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLMs), among other technology.

D&B.AI Labs brings together expertise in leveraging AI, LLM and Machine Learning (ML) with proprietary data and advanced analytics. Over the last few years, Dun & Bradstreet has gone through a dramatic transformation driving a culture of innovation and making significant investments in technology, data, and analytics, including adding 64% more analytics solutions, evolving its scores and indices to leverage AI, LLM and ML capabilities.

Commenting on this, Dun & Bradstreet chief executive officer, Anthony Jabbour, said: “Powered by innovation and in support of the rapid changes across the business landscape, companies of all sizes need access to an environment where they can fuse our trusted datasets, responsibly apply AI, and tap into our expertise to quickly develop prototypes and solutions to advance their businesses. We believe there is no company better than Dun & Bradstreet to accomplish this.

“D&B.AI Labs creates an environment for us to work side-by-side with our unparalleled client roster, including 93% of the Fortune 500, to understand their pain points and help them to swiftly design and deliver innovative solutions specific to their needs.”

Dun & Bradstreet chief data & analytics officer, Gary Kotovets, added: “In a world where LLMs are trained on mainly uncontrolled publicly available data from the web, the value of trusted datasets such as Dun & Bradstreet’s will increase significantly.

“Our products and services are underpinned by validated, historical and proprietary data, which allows us to deliver reliable and interpretable AI created results that drive our clients’ most critical business decisions.”