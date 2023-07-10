Deloitte UK has been named in The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality list for the eighth year running. The list, which is published in partnership with Business in the Community (BITC), recognised Deloitte as one of the top 50 organisations that continues to prioritise gender equality.

Deloitte in the UK has recently launched new policies to support gender equality and inclusion, including enhancements to its parental leave policies, bereavement and baby loss leave, and a new menopause policy. It also introduced cover for assisted fertility treatment and gender dysphoria as part of the firm’s private medical insurance.

This year’s Deloitte UK partner promotions saw 40 (39.6%) women being promoted to partner increasing the total number of Deloitte’s women partners to 386 (29%).

Deloitte managing partner for people and purpose, Jackie Henry, said: “Our place in The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality list demonstrates our focus on creating an inclusive workplace, where everyone can thrive at work. I am particularly proud of the range of enhancements to our existing family policies, making sure that we are taking care of our people at all the important life stages.

“We are already seeing the impact of our Future Leaders Programme, which supports women and ethnic minority colleagues in their progression and development journey at the firm and ensure there are more people ready for senior roles. To ensure greater accountability, we are also including diversity metrics in senior leaders’ scorecards this year.

“We have seen further progress in the representation of women amongst our most senior leaders. It’s important that we continue to build a diverse firm, with an inclusive culture, and authentic, visible leaders at every level.”

Business in the Community gender equality director, Charlotte Woodworth, added: “Whilst organisations such as Deloitte are doing a brilliant job at reducing gender inequalities in the workplace, it is evident that across all organisations there is far more work to be done. There are still too many employees who face barriers in the workplace, from a lack of sponsorship to caring responsibilities. The cost-of-living crisis, following the pandemic, has made these challenges even more noticeable.

“It is encouraging to see that this year, we have seen the highest number of applications to the Times Top 50 compared to any year so far. Deloitte being recognised as a Times Top 50 employer for gender equality shows that it is committed to addressing these issues so that inequalities in the workplace can be a thing of the past.”

Business in the Community chief executive, Mary Macleod, concluded: “We know that when women succeed, the UK succeeds, enabling our communities and planet to thrive. Deloitte is one of the companies leading the way in building a culture where women can reach their full potential by showing real commitment to addressing gender inequalities in the workplace.”