More organisations are increasing budgets for chief data officers (CDOs) in a bid to manage their data assets more efficiently and become more competitive, according to research from Deloitte.

Deloitte’s latest Chief Data Officer survey 2023, an annual report about the roles and responsibilities of CDOs across a number of sectors and industries, found that 37% of CDOs have seen an increase to their budgets in the past 12 months, in contrast to 23% of CDOs who saw budgets decrease. This upward trend is expected to continue over the next 12 months, with CDO budgets increasing towards the desired 17%, relative to the size of their organisation’s overall IT budget. Current spending controlled by CDOs is at 12%.

Deloitte data, privacy and analytics partner, Tony King, said: “The role and influence of the Chief Data Officer to an organisation’s overall strategy has never been more important. However, funding is a crucial enabler for Chief Data Officers to drive value from data. Those CDOs that have appropriate budgets at their disposable can invest in the right technologies and resources to better manage data assets and be more insight-driven.”

Importance of CDOs is gaining traction at board level

The proportion of CDOs sitting on the executive committee or board of their organisation has increased from 9% in 2022 to 17% in 2023. This is expected to increase further over the next 12 months.

The size of data teams has also grown in the last year, with 33% of CDOs described leading a data team of more than 100 staff, compared to only 18% in the previous study. The report also found CDOs are expanding their teams and working across a wider remit – with 39% of CDOs agreeing that recruiting more staff into their data function is a key priority for them this year.

King added: “Those organisations who have appointed a Chief Data Officer and recognise their value will be more competitive in the long run. While an organisation’s success is not the sole responsibility of the Chief Data Officer, they play a key role to business success. For example, through enabling the use of data to drive predictive analysis to help their organisation make better decisions about future investments, or ensuring data is trusted so that it can support the use of artificial intelligence.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Influence across the organisation still remains an issue

While there appears to be a growing importance into the role and function of CDOs, their influence with some senior colleagues is still lacking.

Only 38% of CDOs believed their chief executive had a good understanding of their role and only 7% of CDOs said they reported directly into their CEO. CDOs have also outlined that they have weaker relationships with business focused C-suite colleagues, including CEOs, COOs and CFOs.

Deloitte data, privacy and analytics partner, Andy Whitton, concluded: “Increasing awareness and understanding across chief executive and other C-suite roles should be seen as a key enabler to improving business performance.

“Chief Data Officers have a great opportunity to educate other business stakeholders of the opportunity that data brings, through identifying specific problems relevant to each stakeholder, and how data can be used to resolve them.

“This can also help them secure buy-in and funding on transformation projects that help to implement large-scale change to benefit the use of data. It also helps to ensure that the chief data officer is working to support the overall business objectives and strategy, creating a more unified approach.”