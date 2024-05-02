DeepKeep, a provider of AI-Native Trust, Risk, and Security Management (TRiSM), has revealed its platform, which enables large corporations that rely on AI, GenAI, and LLM to manage risk and protect growth. DeepKeep raised $10M in seed funding in a round led by Canadian-Israeli VC Awz Ventures.

Established in 2021 by AI innovator Rony Ohayon, DeepKeep employs GenAI to secure LLM, GenAI and AI to safeguard the entire AI lifecycle, enabling organisations to create bold AI models – providing them with a significant competitive advantage.

As defence needs and budgets grow worldwide and AI security evolves into a regulatory requirement, DeepKeep’s solution is rising to the challenge. The platform enables data scientists and CISO teams to gain valuable understanding and insights into AI systems’ risks and challenges, alongside comprehensive protection and alerts. DeepKeep is already deployed by leading global enterprises in the finance, security, and AI computing sectors.

DeepKeep is a model-agnostic, multi-layer platform that safeguards AI with AI-native security and trustworthiness from the R&D phase of machine learning models through to deployment, covering risk assessment, prevention, detection, and mitigation. DeepKeep’s platform recently prevented data leakage and stopped an LLM from toxic responses at a large financial institution. It also executed fast object detection on an edge device with GenAI. These successful trials have paved the way to DeepKeep applying GenAI on a wide range of additional use cases.

AI is becoming an essential part of businesses and everyday lives. In 2023, 35% of businesses adopted AI, while 90% of leading businesses supported AI and invested in it to achieve competitive advantages. As the adoption of LLMs and generative AI surges in a wide range of diverse applications and industries, so will organisations’ attack surfaces, posing several types of threats and weaknesses. New risks associated with LLMs are unique beyond traditional, familiar issues, such as cyber-attacks, and include prompt injection, jailbreak, and PII leakage, as well as a lack of trustworthiness due to limited biases, fairness and weak spots.

Commenting on this, DeepKeep CEO, Rony Ohayon, said: “I am proud to showcase DeepKeep’s technology and our vision to ensure the responsible and secure development, deployment, and use of AI technologies.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“DeepKeep offers AI-Native security and trustworthiness that secures AI throughout its entire lifecycle, enabling businesses to adopt AI safely while protecting commercial and consumer data safety.”

Awz founder and managing partner, Yaron Ashkenazi, further said: “We recognised DeepKeep’s potential early on as a top developer of a robust, comprehensive, AI firewall platform—what is now an essential solution for defending advanced AI models.

“As we rely on AI models in every facet of industry, we must ensure that this AI is well-protected and adhere to the requirements set forth by the regulatory bodies of nations worldwide”, he concluded.