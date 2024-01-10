Davies – Consulting Division, formerly known as Sionic, has announced the appointment of Eoin Gill as global relationship manager and partner, as it continues to build momentum as the leading consultancy focused on the financial services sector.

Gill joins Davies with over 25 years of experience in the financial services sector. Most recently, Gill served as a managing director at BNY Mellon within its asset servicing and digital business, leading teams responsible for some of the bank’s largest and most sophisticated client relationships. His previous experience also included various roles at the private banking firm of Brown Brothers Harriman. Gill will leverage his considerable experience in working with complex clients and a deep knowledge of the financial services sector managing some of Davies’ most strategic clients.

Gill will be key to continuing to enrich client relationships and will focus on highlighting the value of complementary services to ensure clients benefit from the most impactful advice. Carrying over two decades of experience, Gill will bring further macro-expertise to Davies as it continues to grow its offering.

Davies Consulting Division provides expert-led practices in banking & capital markets, financial crime & compliance, assurance, people & organisational performance, managed services, asset & wealth management, insurance, customer experience, diversity & inclusion, and managed services, offering solutions across the entire spectrum of its clients’ needs.

Commenting on his appointment, Gill said: “I am excited to join the team and to play a part in both nurturing and growing Davies’ client base through highlighting our unique range of expertise and unparalleled commitment to delivering measurable value to our clients. Davies’ commitment to building robust client relationships is key to our growth plans. I am thrilled to be part of this journey with the rest of the team and excited for the challenges that lie ahead.”

Davies managing partner and chief client officer, Craig Miller, said: “We’re thrilled to have Eoin join our team. He has a wealth of experience with one of the largest financial services firms in the world and his expertise will be valuable as we continue to evolve post-Sionic. While we continue to navigate the waters at this crucial time, growing our service offering is vital for our growth and the success of our clients. We welcome Eoin and can’t wait to get working with him as we head into 2024.”

