Accountants and advisers CT have launched a new consulting division which aims to bring a ‘Big Four’ approach to support SME clients within a rapidly changing environment. CT: Evolve is an innovative offering designed to help companies across all sectors to adapt to modern business challenges so they can thrive.

Led by consulting partner David Shadwell, CT: Evolve draws on the expertise of CT’s full team of 180+people and their combined experience in supporting clients across key industry sectors throughout Scotland and across the UK. The new division will provide a wide range of solutions focused on sustainability, innovation, technology, data, and strategy tailored to a client’s specific needs to help them develop create clear competitive advantage.

CT: Evolve’s programmes will include those which support clients in their transition towards a low carbon economy, help build brand value, and safeguard against core risks. The team will also work closely with business leaders to help develop a culture of innovation to drive growth, productivity and profitability.

The launch of the new division is part of a wider a rebrand and restructuring programme at CT aimed at reshaping the firm to best support its growing and evolving client base.

David Shadwell brings over 20 years of experience working within ‘Big 4’ and other leading business advisory firms to his role as CT:Evolve lead consulting partner. He said: “The launch of CT: Evolve acknowledges the fast-changing business landscape and growing demand amongst SME clients who are searching for a trusted partner to help them successfully navigate these challenges.

“This new division is backed by our diverse and experienced team of colleagues across CT, who have a deep understanding of the risks, uncertainty and opportunities facing businesses today. While disruption and change are now a constant, we will help businesses solve issues, create value, improve performance and ultimately maximise their growth.”

CT partner and Executive Committee member Neil Norman said: “This new service is part of the ongoing evolution of our firm, continuously innovating our service offering to ensure our clients can grasp new opportunities and continue to thrive. We remain focused on ensuring the firm is ideally placed to support our clients for the modern economy.”