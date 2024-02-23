Caseware International, a global leader in cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions, has announced the appointment of Danielle Supkis Cheek as vice president, head of analytics and AI.
Supkis Cheek joins Caseware from MindBridge where she was vice president of strategy and industry relations. Her outstanding career, spanning over 15 years in public accounting, includes senior leadership roles within various small and medium sized firms, as well as several years spent running her own practice.
In her new role, she will be responsible for continuing to develop and drive Caseware’s analytics, data, and artificial intelligence strategies with a focus on the delivery of innovative solutions that delight the company’s global client base.
Commenting on this, Caseware chief executive officer, David Osborne, said: “As a renowned industry expert, Danielle will bring a fresh perspective and a wealth of industry knowledge to our team.
“Caseware is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation and AI is transforming and redefining how we approach analytics and data-driven decision-making. Danielle’s proven track record will be invaluable in advancing our data, analytics and AI strategy to deliver superior value to our clients and to drive Caseware’s growth.”
Supkis Cheek added: “I am excited to join a global organisation known for its ability to provide an incredible breadth of offerings to deliver on the needs of the practitioner. As an ex accounting firm owner myself, I admire Caseware’s reputation within the accounting and audit professions and it’s an opportune time for me to contribute to the company’s innovation journey.
“AI and data analytics are revolutionising the way practitioners work, enabling them to automate processes, reduce errors, and increase speed, thereby delivering real business value that provides a competitive edge.”
Supkis Cheek holds a Bachelor’s degree from Rice University in Houston, TX and a Master of Science in Accountancy from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA. She returned to her alma mater as part-time faculty at Rice University’s Jones School of Business where she has been teaching accounting for entrepreneurs to undergraduates and data analytics to Masters of Accountancy (MAcc) students for the best part of a decade.